EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Did you notice Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday?

The president wants you to survive on a diet of hope and resilience, which is brutal and wrong

Did you notice President Cyril Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday when he delivered the state of the nation address (Sona)?



Assuming you listened to the entire speech — you are justified if you stopped after an hour, if not earlier — you were emotionally blackmailed in the last five minutes. But he did it so eloquently that you might have missed the political toxicity thereof. ..