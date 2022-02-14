EDITORIAL | John Hlophe should have benched himself until his matter is finalised

He should not be presiding while a cloud hangs over his head. After all, a judge’s ethics should be unquestionable

Nearly 14 years after Western Cape judge president John Hlophe stepped into former Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde’s chambers late in April 2008 for a discussion about Jacob Zuma and “privilege”, South Africans can be forgiven for having lost track of a matter that should have made regular headlines. It is a saga that goes to the heart of our democracy: judicial independence.



Hlophe was back in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday, the latest chapter in a protracted battle to save his career. He has been criticised for using “Stalingrad” tactics, but to be fair, not all the postponements have been his fault. However, the causes of the delays do not change the disconcerting fact that he still holds a senior judicial position despite several decisions against him. This includes a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) finding that he breached section 165 of the constitution — the provision protecting judicial independence...