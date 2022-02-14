Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | John Hlophe should have benched himself until his matter is finalised

He should not be presiding while a cloud hangs over his head. After all, a judge’s ethics should be unquestionable

14 February 2022 - 19:50

Nearly 14 years after Western Cape judge president John Hlophe stepped into former Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde’s chambers late in April 2008 for a discussion about Jacob Zuma and “privilege”, South Africans can be forgiven for having lost track of a matter that should have made regular headlines. It is a saga that goes to the heart of our democracy: judicial independence.

Hlophe was back in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday, the latest chapter in a protracted battle to save his career. He has been criticised for using “Stalingrad” tactics, but to be fair, not all the postponements have been his fault. However, the causes of the delays do not change the disconcerting fact that he still holds a senior judicial position despite several decisions against him. This includes a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) finding that he breached section 165 of the constitution — the provision protecting judicial independence...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Tshwane’s disconnection spree is welcome, but it should cut off its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Sona: much to like, but we want to see it actioned Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Mpofu’s conduct during chief justice interviews must be investigated Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Sona is Cyril’s chance to reverse SA’s tanking reputation Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Another day, another damning report. Stop dilly-dallying, Cyril Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. What to expect as the world plays catch-up with ever-mutating Covid Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | John Hlophe should have benched himself until his matter is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | After watching this space for so long, SA will take any shiny thing Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Did you notice Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TRISTEN TAYLOR | Western panic and revisionist history are stoking Ukraine fires Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022