Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | After watching this space for so long, SA will take any shiny thing

The wrangle and fawning over Ramaphosa’s optimistic words feels like some kind of Stockholm Syndrome

Tom Eaton Columnist
14 February 2022 - 19:50

Cyril Ramaphosa, many pundits agree, said all the right things in his State of the Nation Address last week, and I suppose they’re right: when the Luminous Council of Supreme Eminences sends its Messenger down to the bunker to tell you whether you and the other hostages will be getting a new leather chewing-strap this year, anything positive sounds about right.

I’ll explain in a moment, but first, in the interests of balance, I should tell you that I believe Ramaphosa spoke honestly and from the heart at certain points in his speech...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | In domestic bliss and bath-time coups it’s all good, bad and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Sona would matter if SA’s doyen of maths and science were ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Jezebel and red dragons allowing, the new chief justice should do ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | And just like that Boris says he may smoke Bain, but not today Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | If it walks like a decuplet and quacks like a decuplet it’s not a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. What to expect as the world plays catch-up with ever-mutating Covid Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | John Hlophe should have benched himself until his matter is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | After watching this space for so long, SA will take any shiny thing Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Did you notice Ramaphosa blackmailed you on Thursday? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TRISTEN TAYLOR | Western panic and revisionist history are stoking Ukraine fires Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022