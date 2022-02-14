TOM EATON | After watching this space for so long, SA will take any shiny thing

The wrangle and fawning over Ramaphosa’s optimistic words feels like some kind of Stockholm Syndrome

Cyril Ramaphosa, many pundits agree, said all the right things in his State of the Nation Address last week, and I suppose they’re right: when the Luminous Council of Supreme Eminences sends its Messenger down to the bunker to tell you whether you and the other hostages will be getting a new leather chewing-strap this year, anything positive sounds about right.



I’ll explain in a moment, but first, in the interests of balance, I should tell you that I believe Ramaphosa spoke honestly and from the heart at certain points in his speech...