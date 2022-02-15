CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern

Success of Tshwane campaign is a great example of what happens when cities are finally freed from ANC stranglehold

I just love the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima (Tshwane switches off).



What a smart use of social media to raise awareness, and the city is deriving plenty of goodwill from users urging it to continue switching off non-payers...