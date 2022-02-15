CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern
Success of Tshwane campaign is a great example of what happens when cities are finally freed from ANC stranglehold
15 February 2022 - 19:19
I just love the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima (Tshwane switches off).
What a smart use of social media to raise awareness, and the city is deriving plenty of goodwill from users urging it to continue switching off non-payers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.