CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern

Success of Tshwane campaign is a great example of what happens when cities are finally freed from ANC stranglehold

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
15 February 2022 - 19:19

I just love the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima (Tshwane switches off).

What a smart use of social media to raise awareness, and the city is deriving plenty of goodwill from users urging it to continue switching off non-payers...

