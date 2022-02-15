EDITORIAL | It seems Cele’s trademark hat has covered his eyes and ears

As head of SA’s police, he has not restored our faith in the state’s ability to provide law, order and safety

National police minister Bheki Cele is no stranger to controversy. In his four years as our nation’s top cop he has dodged numerous bullets over his utterances, political flip-flops and spiralling crime statistics.



On Monday night, a week after yet another damning report on police ineptitude, this time related to the role in last year’s devastating July civil unrest, Cele glibly ignored critics calling for his Panama hat-adorned head, insisting the country was in safe hands. ..