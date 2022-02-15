WILLIAM GUMEDE | As long as politicians choose them, judges will not get a fair trial

The makeup of the JSC needs an urgent rethink if there’s to be any hope of the best judges getting the top jobs

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which selects judges, including recommending the chief justice, should be reformed to reduce the number of politicians thereon and introduce civil society representatives.



The fundamental flaw in the JSC is that it is dominated by politicians and appointees of the president, with no societal representation. In the current set-up the president and ruling party have a disproportionate say in who should be selected as chief justice...