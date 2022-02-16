Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | School clashes remind us we are not as transformed as we think we are

As racism rears its ugly head at a Randfontein school, it is a wake-up call that this mindset still thrives in some places

16 February 2022 - 20:15

Finding a South African who will openly admit to being racist is as rare as hooking a coelacanth off the Transkei coast.

But the clashes at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Johannesburg this week have once again demonstrated that racism is still thriving in some communities — even among people who most of the time genuinely believe they are not racist at all...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. It seems Cele’s trademark hat has covered his eyes and ears Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | John Hlophe should have benched himself until his matter is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Tshwane’s disconnection spree is welcome, but it should cut off its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Sona: much to like, but we want to see it actioned Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mpofu’s conduct during chief justice interviews must be investigated Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Sona is Cyril’s chance to reverse SA’s tanking reputation Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Black self-hatred hurts nobody but ourselves Opinion & Analysis
  2. THABANI KHUMALO | Come together, right now: SA growth needs both market and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Diet, schmiet, wellness, dullness. I’d rather drop acid Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | SA, let me introduce you to a new concept — it’s called ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | School clashes remind us we are not as transformed as we think we ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...