EDITORIAL | School clashes remind us we are not as transformed as we think we are

As racism rears its ugly head at a Randfontein school, it is a wake-up call that this mindset still thrives in some places

Finding a South African who will openly admit to being racist is as rare as hooking a coelacanth off the Transkei coast.



But the clashes at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Johannesburg this week have once again demonstrated that racism is still thriving in some communities — even among people who most of the time genuinely believe they are not racist at all...