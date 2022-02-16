BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Diet, schmiet, wellness, dullness. I’d rather drop acid

Two cookbooks crossed my desk this week. One looks good enough to eat; the other, oddly for me, is fascinating

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I like to eat nice things. I like to read about eating nice things, whether it’s a restaurant review, a novel or a cookbook. I also enjoy watching food shows. If you have not watched Chef’s Table on Netflix, you are missing out on so many nice things.



However, I have a desperate need to be called lithe at least once in my life, but I realise, sadly, that is never going to happen because of my love of food — and genetics...