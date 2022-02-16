THABANI KHUMALO | Come together, right now: SA growth needs both market and state

In 1996, then president Thabo Mbeki’s administration adopted the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (Gear) strategy, which was initially sold as an economic growth strategy with specific targets for economic growth and the promise of several thousand jobs by 2000. It is now history that Gear, while managing to secure macroeconomic stability, achieving a 5% growth and assisting business owners to multiply their profit margins, failed to facilitate the transfer of resources to the poorer part of the economy and to create the promised jobs. Gear was later described as a structural adjustment policy, self-imposed to stabilise the macroeconomic situation. However, the business sector’s irresponsible and unpatriotic response to Gear left Mbeki fuming. In September 2004, Tony Trahar, CEO at Anglo American, told the Financial Times of London that “political risk” still existed in SA even 10 years into democracy. Meanwhile it was conservatively estimated that SA’s business was sitting on cash reserves amounting to R500bn, which could have made a huge difference had it invested them in the economy. It became clear to Mbeki that his government needed to strengthen the development capacity of the state to meet the needs that markets alone could not reach.

When delivering his 2005 Sona, Mbeki dropped the concept of the country having two nations and said if social transformation were to succeed in SA, the country could not be the prisoner of neoliberal market ideology. He went on to define SA as comprising two economies — the “first economy” was described as a resourceful and wealthy minority economy, while the “second economy” was an economy of the masses who were uneducated, unskilled, unemployed, poor and lacking resources — and implied it was the result of the free market or neoliberal ideology. He concluded that a free-market economy favoured the “first economy” and that the disadvantaged “second economy” needed the support of state institutions.

It was clear that market-led development alone was unable to address the deep-rooted realities of the country’s two economies. In fact, it could deepen the levels of exclusion and marginalisation, and precipitate political, economic and social instability. Through concrete and active state intervention in the economy, the “unskilled, uneducated and unemployable citizens must be helped to realise the dream of a life free of poverty, free of hunger, free of unemployment and free of underdevelopment”, he said.