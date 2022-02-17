MAKHUDU SEFARA | 10GB of free data will be nice, but let’s also sort out bucket toilets

The UN says data has become a fundamental human right, but there are many other things needed for human dignity

In the noise that often passes as debate on the state of the nation address, what is important often makes way for what is interesting. This is part of what holds us back.



It was interesting how communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was jeered as she pretended to address issues related to how she got entangled in state capture. Booed and heckled, she tried to tell us that she would cooperate with whatever investigation the president unleashes and that there was no specific finding against her (whatever she meant). ..