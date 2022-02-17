PODCAST | Six themes Zondo underexplored in the first two reports

Similarly, Van Vuuren thinks the commission missed an opportunity to focus adequately on the role of local and international banks, and the banking system, in enabling the flow of monies stolen from the state. He suggests the section on Denel felt “rushed”, with the implications of the capture of the arms manufacturer not adequately contextualised. The use of products made locally in wars and conflict that happen elsewhere in the world demands, argues Van Vuuren, that the commission not only focus narrowly on the impact of state capture on South Africans’ lives.

Two other themes that McKaiser and Van Vuuren explore are the enabling role of lawyers and law firms — which has been insufficiently highlighted by the commission — and an incomplete list of who should be indicted.

However, Van Vuuren ends the discussion with a reminder that law enforcement agencies, and the National Prosecuting Authority, have a duty to go after these economic criminals, regardless of the limitations of what has been excavated and underexplored by the Zondo commission.

