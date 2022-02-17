A WORD IN THE HAND: BLEISURE
SUE DE GROOT | It gives me no bleisure to announce the marriage of business and leisure
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
17 February 2022 - 19:43
I was distressed to read this week that “bleisure” has become a term used by those who market South African tourist resorts.
Words that marry two existing expressions are commonly known as “portmanteau words”, and this is the family to which “bleisure” belongs, but the mere fact of this happening is worrying for more than the grammatical principles it breaks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.