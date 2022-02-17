A WORD IN THE HAND: BLEISURE

SUE DE GROOT | It gives me no bleisure to announce the marriage of business and leisure

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

I was distressed to read this week that “bleisure” has become a term used by those who market South African tourist resorts.



Words that marry two existing expressions are commonly known as “portmanteau words”, and this is the family to which “bleisure” belongs, but the mere fact of this happening is worrying for more than the grammatical principles it breaks...