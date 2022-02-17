TOM EATON | Singling out VW Polo drivers won’t get us there alive

RTMC thinks they’re SA’s most dangerous drivers and wants the speed limit lowered. Does it get how numbers work?

The next time you feel pointless, remember: at least you don’t work for the Road Traffic Management Corporation.



If this sounds harsh, let me point you to the 10-car-pileup of a press release published by the RTMC three weeks ago, titled “Volkswagen Polo Drivers Are The Worst, A Study Confirms”...