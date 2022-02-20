SONGEZO ZIBI | Chanting struggle slogans doesn’t mean people are going to be killed

But if we don’t work together to build a country based on freedom, equality, justice and solidarity, it might

Last week, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema testified before the Equality Court in yet another round of litigation against the “Kill the Boer” slogan, with AfriForum being the litigant. As always, Malema relished the opportunity to testify, and brought his A-game to the stand.



I have chanted the same before. In fact, in high school and university you were more likely to hear me chanting “One Settler, One Bullet” for I was affiliated with the Pan Africanist Student Organisation (Paso). I also know that had someone given me a firearm to shoot anyone, even if they were white, I would have done no such thing...