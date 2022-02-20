WENDY KNOWLER | How bad wording nearly wiped out my online shopping’s bog roll bargain

Plus, how late can an airline wait to tell you that your flight has been cancelled?

I like being able to choose my own products in an actual grocery store: to check the date marks for the freshest milk, compare prices on an actual shelf and pick out the best looking fresh produce.



So if I have the time, I shop for my groceries the old school way...