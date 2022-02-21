BOOK EXTRACT | How Swahili became Africa’s most spoken language

Once just an obscure island dialect of an African Bantu tongue, Swahili has evolved into Africa’s most internationally recognised language. It is peer to the few languages of the world that boast more than 200-million users.

Over the two millennia of Swahili’s growth and adaptation, the moulders of this story — immigrants from inland Africa, traders from Asia, Arab and European occupiers, European and Indian settlers, colonial rulers and individuals from various postcolonial nations — have used Swahili and adapted it to their own purposes. They have taken it wherever they have gone in the West.

Africa’s Swahili-speaking zone now extends across a third of the continent from south to north, and touches on the opposite coast, encompassing the heart of Africa.

The origins

The historical lands of the Swahili are on East Africa’s Indian Ocean littoral. A 2,500km chain of coastal towns from Mogadishu and Somalia to Sofala, Mozambique and islands as far away as the Comoros and Seychelles.

This coastal region has long served as an international crossroads of trade and human movement. People from all walks of life and regions as scattered as Indonesia, Persia, the African Great Lakes, the US and Europe all encountered one another. Hunter-gatherers, pastoralists and farmers mingled with traders and city dwellers.

Africans devoted to ancestors and the spirits of their lands met Muslims, Hindus, Portuguese Catholics and British Anglicans. Workers (among them slaves, porters and labourers), soldiers, rulers and diplomats were mixed together from ancient days. Anyone who went to the East African littoral could choose to become Swahili, and many did.

African unity

The roll of Swahili enthusiasts and advocates includes notable intellectuals, freedom fighters, civil rights activists, political leaders, scholarly professional societies, entertainers and health workers. Not to mention the usual professional writers, poets and artists.

Foremost has been Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka. The Nigerian writer, poet and playwright has, since the 1960s, repeatedly called for the use of Swahili as the transcontinental language for Africa. The AU nurtured the same sentiment of continental unity in July 2004 and adopted Swahili as its official language. As Joaquim Chissano (then the president of Mozambique) put this motion on the table, he addressed the AU in the flawless Swahili he had learnt in Tanzania, where he was educated while in exile from the Portuguese colony.

The AU did not adopt Swahili as Africa’s international language by happenstance. Swahili has a much longer history of building bridges among peoples across the continent and into the diaspora.