EDITORIAL | Forget ANC renewal — the economy is where SA needs Mbeki’s help

Why must Ramaphosa keep the former statesman concerned with fancy notions of ANC renewal that we know will not work?

Former president Thabo Mbeki, who spent a few days in the Free State helping the ANC exorcise its demons, shared some choice words that could help the country confront its economic challenges.



Mbeki told ANC leaders in the Free State to desist from preoccupation with contests for positions and focus on the important work of turning the economy around. ..