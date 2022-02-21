Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Remember, Thabo, you created this monster, or has ‘intellect’ failed you?

At the weekend Mbeki bemoaned the state of the ANC, yet ‘cadre deployment’ was his doing. Nonetheless, we’ll live

Tom Eaton Columnist
21 February 2022 - 19:40

Thabo Mbeki has often been described as an intellectual, reminding us of just how few South Africans have actually met one.

Not that the former president hasn’t flighted some big ideas, of course...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Singling out VW Polo drivers won’t get us there alive Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | And just like that Boris says he may smoke Bain, but not today Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I’m not sure what the fuss is all about, I’d love to be miserably ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril, you can change the book, but the story remains the same Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. You tax booze, you lose: raising excise tax isn’t an option for finance minister Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | How Swahili became Africa’s most spoken language Opinion & Analysis
  3. Forget ANC renewal — the economy is where SA needs Mbeki’s help Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Remember, Thabo, you created this monster, or has ‘intellect’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | How bad wording nearly wiped out my online shopping’s bog roll ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime