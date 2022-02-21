TOM EATON | Remember, Thabo, you created this monster, or has ‘intellect’ failed you?

At the weekend Mbeki bemoaned the state of the ANC, yet ‘cadre deployment’ was his doing. Nonetheless, we’ll live

Thabo Mbeki has often been described as an intellectual, reminding us of just how few South Africans have actually met one.



Not that the former president hasn’t flighted some big ideas, of course...