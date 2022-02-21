You tax booze, you lose: raising excise tax isn’t an option for finance minister

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has a tough job to balance competing demands when he tables the 2022 budget on Wednesday.

Covid-19 and its impact on the economy have caused terrible hardship and lasting damage. Unemployment is at record levels and there is little reason to believe the job losses will be reversed, let alone that new entrants to the jobs market will ever find work.

For our youth, almost two thirds of them jobless, the future looks bleaker than ever. Yet we cannot give up on them. There is talk of a basic income grant, but how will it be funded, and for how long before the country’s shrinking tax base has been squeezed dry?

The government already runs a large budget deficit, which means it must borrow more. The cost of that debt is taking up an ever larger chunk of the budget, which means cuts must be made. Yet our education, law enforcement and health systems need more resources, not fewer.

How will Godongwana satisfy all of these needs when the pot of money he can draw from is growing slower than the need?

He may be tempted to raise taxes, but would this plug the hole?

The experience of the alcohol industry suggests it is not so simple.