CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Boeing execs fooled the world for max profits — and airlines are still buying it

Doccie on plane maker’s death traps is essential viewing for anyone interested in how corporate dishonesty costs lives

I was going to write about the budget and why Enoch Godongwana cannot shake his predecessors’ curse of having to constantly remind political colleagues — including the president — that money doesn’t grow on trees.



Finance ministers are hugely unpopular in cabinets. They are that strict parent who has to deliver the bad news to the kids ... money for designer sneakers, bicycles, PlayStations and sweets went to food, school fees and bond repayments...