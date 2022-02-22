EDITORIAL | To prove intelligence isn’t a mess, start with the Clover murders, Bheki

Video footage of a strike-related killing is circulating widely, so identifying all the offenders shouldn’t be difficult

In an environment where outrage is often commonplace, there is a worrying lack of anger about the brutal murders of two security guards in the past month at dairy producer Clover.



The company is in the middle of a long-standing strike in which the Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Fawu) and the General Industrial Workers’ Union of South Africa (Giwusa) are taking on planned restructuring at Cover and fighting for retrenchments to be overturned, among other things...