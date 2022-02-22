EDITORIAL | To prove intelligence isn’t a mess, start with the Clover murders, Bheki
Video footage of a strike-related killing is circulating widely, so identifying all the offenders shouldn’t be difficult
22 February 2022 - 19:44
In an environment where outrage is often commonplace, there is a worrying lack of anger about the brutal murders of two security guards in the past month at dairy producer Clover.
The company is in the middle of a long-standing strike in which the Food and Allied Workers’ Union (Fawu) and the General Industrial Workers’ Union of South Africa (Giwusa) are taking on planned restructuring at Cover and fighting for retrenchments to be overturned, among other things...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.