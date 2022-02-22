Opinion & Analysis

SA should design economic policy based on strengths of regions: here’s how

To build the economy the state should devolve national policy to allow provinces to build on their strengths

22 February 2022 - 19:45 By JUSTIN VISAGIE and IVAN TUROK

Economists and policymakers seem to have a blind spot when thinking about how the economy functions and what determines success. Analytical frameworks and government policies consistently neglect the role of space and geography in favour of national averages and sectoral plans. Yet growing evidence from around the world shows the importance of place and location for productivity, growth and development.

Intuitively, it is obvious economic progress depends on the quality of local skills, capable public institutions, reliable infrastructure and proximity to markets and suppliers. But just how important are these factors compared with the particular mix of local industries and macroeconomic conditions?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Budget 2022 | ‘Create and retain jobs, expand income support, improve services’ Ideas
  2. Covid-19 fight almost over, time to rebuild economy: David Makhura Politics
  3. RATE IT: From township economies to service delivery & cannabis— 5 important ... Politics
  4. Efforts to tackle the energy crisis lacks urgency and coherence South Africa
  5. SA’s international loans: an open letter to Enoch Godongwana Opinion

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | SA’s politicians quite simply don’t have enough ‘skin in the game’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA should design economic policy based on strengths of regions: here’s how Opinion & Analysis
  3. To prove intelligence isn’t a mess, start with the Clover murders, Bheki Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Boeing execs fooled the world for max profits — and airlines ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. You tax booze, you lose: raising excise tax isn’t an option for finance minister Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime