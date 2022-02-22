TONY LEON | SA’s politicians quite simply don’t have enough ‘skin in the game’ to care

Let’s hope the finance minister is able to rise above their cloud-cuckoo-land world views as he delivers his budget

Lebanese American polymath Nassim Nicholas Taleb has gifted the world with imperishable ideas wrapped in memorable metaphors.



In 2007 he published his ground-breaking book The Black Swan which illustrated the chaos caused by unpredictable, unprecedented events occurring outside the range of predictive probabilities bringing severe consequences in their wake. Some years before its publication, the late US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld colloquialised this idea with his distillation of “unknown unknowns”...