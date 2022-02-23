JENNIFER PLATT | Nothing toxic about amount Britney’s speared to give you a piece of her

Move over Bruce, Keith and Elton because Britney just nailed down a $15m deal for her autobiography

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Britney Spears has secured a $15m (about R226m) deal for her autobiography. I was shocked. Not because I thought it was a lot of money, but quite the opposite. So warped is my thinking on the sizeable numbers that are thrown around these days. I had a sense of Dr Evil asking for “one milllllion dollars” and everyone guffawing.



Here is my thinking. If Joe Rogan (yes, I am talking about the podcast jerk and, no, I am not afraid) got a $200m (about R3bn) deal from Spotify for his drivel (not the $100m originally spouted — more misinformation!), how the heck are we supposed to place a proper value on real creativity, authentic storytelling and talent? ..