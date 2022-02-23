Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | While government fiddles, mere mortals put out the fires

As our dysfunctional, politely xenophobic state dodges state capture bullets, civil society steps up to the plate

23 February 2022 - 19:47

It is just after 5.30am on a somewhat chilly Saturday morning on the grounds of Grove Primary in Rondebosch, Cape Town. As the dark breaks I can see about 20, then 30, and eventually 40 or more people gathering around half a dozen vans. I am in the middle of a South African miracle.

The people around me are health professionals — dentists, physiotherapists, paediatricians, ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialists, gynaecologists and more. They have given up a day in which they could have made lots of money, all because a boy in Touws River, 182km away, has a toothache...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Black self-hatred hurts nobody but ourselves Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | You want to ban books? Well, the Bible had better be top of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | This will give your views on struggle-era spies a Shaik-up Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Welcome to uMngeni, where the New SA is at last dawning Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | It seems donations to the ANC are just another form of kickback Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | While government fiddles, mere mortals put out the fires Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Nothing toxic about amount Britney’s speared to give you a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The ANC may be barking mad, but at least its finance minister isn’t Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA’s politicians quite simply don’t have enough ‘skin in the game’ ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...