TOM EATON | The ANC may be barking mad, but at least its finance minister isn’t

Our fiscal leaders have delusions of SA’s economy being a leaping Labrador but it is more akin to a crippled chihuahua

Two weeks ago, during the state of the nation address, Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of creating an environment that would “unleash the dynamism of our economy”, suggesting that the president has never walked a dog or even seen it done.



After all, when you talk about unleashing something, you’re invoking the idea of releasing a slavering hound, all quivering muscle and fangy intent, to go and rip something furry to shreds. At the very least, you need to be describing an excitable metaphorical Labrador that’s just seen a squirrel...