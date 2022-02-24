MAKHUDU SEFARA | Bordering on madness: why do we fight over lines in the sand?

The Ukraine conflict shows how a line on a map, separating people of the same culture and language, can start a war

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare once asked in Romeo and Juliet before concluding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” The point is the name doesn’t matter more than the quality of something.



But what if the name is Ukraine? Or, say, Vladimir Putin? Then the name is everything. War might even be necessary, if you disagree. Some will call it war, but Putin might decide it’s a “special military operation”. ..