Opinion & Analysis

WORDS IN THE HAND: JUST CAUSE

SUE DE GROOT | Why did Putin start a rort with Ukraine? Just coz

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
24 February 2022 - 20:05 By Sue de Groot

When I was at primary school (during the time when dinosaurs and dodos still roamed the Earth with permed hair and leg-warmers, watching Betamax videos and snacking on crunchy glaciers) we had, as all generations do, a set of slang expressions specific to our era.

One of these was “rort!”. This was shouted whenever two boys — and they were almost always boys — got into a fight on the playground. Everyone would gather round to watch the resulting dust-up, and those on the outskirts would be tasked with shouting “chips!” if a teacher or a prefect appeared in the vicinity of the skirmish. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | It gives me no bleisure to announce the marriage of business and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Regrets, I’ve had a few, but were they deep? Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Chasing the dopamine high of Wordle hi-fives? Try the word ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | If it quacks like a duck, it’s a robot shooting willy-nilly at ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Don’t go looking for proof in puddings unless you can swallow ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. SUE DE GROOT | Why did we stray from the path and land on the sidewalk? Is it ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. SUE DE GROOT | Wander into aline water and you’l make erras for eeras while ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Cometh the iceman: putin’ history in its place in Ukraine Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Godongwana delivers a 'boring' budget for extraordinary times Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Why did Putin start a rort with Ukraine? Just coz Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Watch as armchair virologists and revolutionaries invade geopolitics Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Bordering on madness: why do we fight over lines in the sand? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...