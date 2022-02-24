WORDS IN THE HAND: JUST CAUSE
SUE DE GROOT | Why did Putin start a rort with Ukraine? Just coz
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
24 February 2022 - 20:05
When I was at primary school (during the time when dinosaurs and dodos still roamed the Earth with permed hair and leg-warmers, watching Betamax videos and snacking on crunchy glaciers) we had, as all generations do, a set of slang expressions specific to our era.
One of these was “rort!”. This was shouted whenever two boys — and they were almost always boys — got into a fight on the playground. Everyone would gather round to watch the resulting dust-up, and those on the outskirts would be tasked with shouting “chips!” if a teacher or a prefect appeared in the vicinity of the skirmish. ..
