TOM EATON | Watch as armchair virologists and revolutionaries invade geopolitics
In the coming politically confusing days, expect to see the widespread insistence that two wrongs do, in fact, make a right
24 February 2022 - 20:04
I am not an expert on either Russia or Ukraine. I am not going to offer you insights into the reasons for, and likely outcomes of, Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack a sovereign country and plunge Europe back into the 1960s. But I have spent the last few years online, and I would like to warn you about what’s about to happen on your screen.
The first and most dramatic thing you’re going to see is that millions and millions of people who last week were experts on virology and public health are going to retrain as experts on Russian history and geopolitics...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.