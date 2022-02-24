TOM EATON | Watch as armchair virologists and revolutionaries invade geopolitics

In the coming politically confusing days, expect to see the widespread insistence that two wrongs do, in fact, make a right

I am not an expert on either Russia or Ukraine. I am not going to offer you insights into the reasons for, and likely outcomes of, Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack a sovereign country and plunge Europe back into the 1960s. But I have spent the last few years online, and I would like to warn you about what’s about to happen on your screen.



The first and most dramatic thing you’re going to see is that millions and millions of people who last week were experts on virology and public health are going to retrain as experts on Russian history and geopolitics...