EDITORIAL | Godongwana has made all the right noises. Now the state must play its part
Government desperately needs to improve infrastructure, create jobs and get tough with money-guzzling SOEs
The fuel price is rising to R21 per litre on Wednesday, another shock to South Africans’ already empty pockets. Interest rates are rising, electricity tariffs are going up by nearly 10% and economic growth is expected to decline to about 2% this year, according to economists surveyed by the Bureau of Market Research. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see international oil prices spiral, worsening SA’s outlook.
The following might not mean much to the cash-strapped man in the street — but it could have been even worse. While the sharp fuel hikes will hurt all South Africans, it is worth noting that finance minister Enoch Godongwana in his budget speech announced the general fuel and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies will not increase this year. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.