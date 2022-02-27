KWANELE NDLOVU | If the proverbial hit the fan in SA, who could we turn to?

Ordinarily I would leave the subject of war to experts and analysts, while following developments on the news and learning about international relations, geopolitics and humanitarian crises.

Having conducted emergency research into developments in Eastern Europe, I have formulated strong opinions on Nato politics and Ukraine’s gullibility. However, this isn’t about that, it’s about Ukraine’s “general mobilisation of the population”.

My understanding of it is that the government there is asking all adults to take up arms and defend their country.

I couldn’t help wondering what a general mobilisation of the population would look like in SA if we were attacked by a superpower while Denel is bankrupt and we are watching videos of SANDF members twerking on TikTok.

You’d think the Patriotic Alliance would be first to volunteer its members, what with its name perfectly embodying the notion. But it’s not that simple. Party leader Gayton McKenzie would tell you that half of the weapons in this country are in the hands of illegal immigrants, which is why our people are unable to fight.

What you can be sure of is that none of the big-bellied revolutionaries who call themselves “Amasosha kaThambo” would enrol for armed conflict. All the Dubula, Dubula songs they sing have nothing to do with actually firing an AK47, you see; just ask EFF leader Julius Malema. Sure, some inherited Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) status from their fathers, but all they are willing to fight for is payment.

I guess the country could look to the mighty amaZulu, hoping their amaButho would chant to the spirit of uShaka for courage and fortune, and march barefoot to our borders to defend us. But chances are someone from the Royal House would interdict HRH Misuzulu from doing so.