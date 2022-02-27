WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sorry, Ukraine, the UN hasn’t united nations in a while
Its central weakness is the Security Council, the five permanent members of which have outsize powers and selfish interests
27 February 2022 - 17:56
The UN has been spectacularly absent in most of the recent violent conflicts between countries, showing the global organisation established after World War 2 to prevent such conflicts has lost its credibility, relevance and authority.
The UN was established in 1945 by 51 countries to maintain international peace and security...
