Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sorry, Ukraine, the UN hasn’t united nations in a while

Its central weakness is the Security Council, the five permanent members of which have outsize powers and selfish interests

27 February 2022 - 17:56

The UN has been spectacularly absent in most of the recent violent conflicts between countries, showing the global organisation established after World War 2 to prevent such conflicts has lost its credibility, relevance and authority.

The UN was established in 1945 by 51 countries to maintain international peace and security...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Bordering on madness: why do we fight over lines in the sand? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Cometh the iceman: putin’ history in its place in Ukraine Opinion & Analysis
  3. There will be Vlad: why Putin’s pride can only lead to his fall World
  4. TOM EATON | Watch as armchair virologists and revolutionaries invade geopolitics Opinion & Analysis
  5. This is how sanctions could hurt Russia, but it’s a balancing act for the West World
  6. Russia needs European cash more than Europe needs Russian gas World

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sorry, Ukraine, the UN hasn’t united nations in a while Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | How about them apples? Fraudsters target new employees Opinion & Analysis
  3. GEORGE PHILIPAS | For its own good, SA must take the regional lead against ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | This is not a video game, RET brigade. We will all suffer Opinion & Analysis
  5. Godongwana has made all the right noises. Now the state must play its part Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...