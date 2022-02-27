WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sorry, Ukraine, the UN hasn’t united nations in a while

Its central weakness is the Security Council, the five permanent members of which have outsize powers and selfish interests

The UN has been spectacularly absent in most of the recent violent conflicts between countries, showing the global organisation established after World War 2 to prevent such conflicts has lost its credibility, relevance and authority.



The UN was established in 1945 by 51 countries to maintain international peace and security...