TOM EATON | The flip-flopping ANC has a lot to be grateful to Russia for

It was Moscow that taught its cadres how to deftly practise capitalism under the hooded veil of communism

The fog of war is one thing, but how to keep a clear eye on Russia through the current miasma of denial, hypocrisy and ideological flip-floppery?



How, for example, does one stay even slightly even-keeled in a world in which Condoleezza Rice, co-author of the invasion of Iraq, sombrely and sadly agrees that invading a sovereign nation is a crime? ..