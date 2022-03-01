CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The UN has run its course. It must adapt or die

The big five’s power must be curtailed, the right to veto reformed and the Global South included. After all, it’s not 1945

On Friday Russia vetoed a UN Security Council Resolution that would have demanded it immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraws all troops. As Vladimir Putin’s army invaded the neighbouring country and began a chilling bombardment operation that has killed hundreds of civilians, it’s important to remind ourselves how the big nations gave themselves the power to block resolutions and disregard the UN when contemplating unilateral action.



On April 19 1946 the League of Nations officially ceased to exist...