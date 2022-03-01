CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The UN has run its course. It must adapt or die
The big five’s power must be curtailed, the right to veto reformed and the Global South included. After all, it’s not 1945
01 March 2022 - 20:56
On Friday Russia vetoed a UN Security Council Resolution that would have demanded it immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraws all troops. As Vladimir Putin’s army invaded the neighbouring country and began a chilling bombardment operation that has killed hundreds of civilians, it’s important to remind ourselves how the big nations gave themselves the power to block resolutions and disregard the UN when contemplating unilateral action.
On April 19 1946 the League of Nations officially ceased to exist...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.