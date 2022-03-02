Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Only action will ensure the Zondo commission was not in vain

Politicians in high office, implicated as enablers of state capture by the Zondo report, cannot continue in their positions

02 March 2022 - 19:34

Apart from national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her deputy, Lechesa Tsenoli, one Cedric Frolick is the third most powerful figure in parliament.

In his position as national assembly house chairperson responsible for committees, a chair of chairs in parliamentary jargon, Frolick gives orders and holds all MPs chairing portfolio committees accountable...

