JENNIFER PLATT | It can never be as good as the book. Except sometimes

A number of TV shows are proving to be the exception to this groaner, among them ‘Sweet Magnolias’ and ‘Bridgerton’

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I picture Agatha Christie turning, twisting, flipping over and cursing in her grave. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile has been made into a film — produced, directed and starring Kenneth Branagh as the celebrated detective Hercule Poirot — and it’s simply awful. I knew it would be after his lame attempt at Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, though Death has proven to be much worse. To me, Poirot, though he has many faults, is not as unlikeable as Branagh’s portrayal of him. Maybe I just don’t like the actor. But it’s the age-old, tired groaner: the movie can never be as good as the book. This is mostly true, but TV shows are demonstrating they can be the exception.



Netflix is certainly ahead of the game, especially when it comes to romance. There’s Sweet Magnolias, a wholesome series based on the books by Sherryl Woods. It has been in the top 10 on the platform since the second season dropped. There is great anticipation for the new season of Bridgerton, premiering on March 25. It is based on the eight bodice-rippers written by Julia Quinn. There’s also the aesthetically pleasingly green-landscaped Virgin River, developed from the novels by Robyn Carr. Though Netflix did miss the mark with Brazen, which sticks close to Nora Roberts’s steamy suspense novel Brazen Virtue, but falls short on just about everything else. It is a made-for-TV film, however, not a series, so the curse probably applies. There’s the hackneyed acting by Alyssa Milano (who I like), the stilted dialogue, the kitsch 1980s feel, the predictable twist ... Its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is only 16%, so be warned. I’m so disappointed because Roberts’s novels deserve better. Seriously, just read the book...