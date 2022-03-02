Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | SA, where it’s fine to call out a foe’s aggression, but defend that of a friend

A bizarre spectacle is playing out here. The US is being slammed for aggression, yet Putin gets a thumbs-up

Tom Eaton Columnist
02 March 2022 - 19:33

In the week since Russia invaded Ukraine, a clearer picture has started emerging of why so many people who profess to care about social justice continue to repeat Vladimir Putin’s talking points and tacitly or explicitly support his war.

Of course, people have many reasons for endorsing war over peace, the least hypocritical perhaps being that they are making a killing from the killing...

