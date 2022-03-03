TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

EDITORIAL | As things return to normal, let’s not unmask a backslide

Covid has devastated SA on many levels, so moving forward, let’s be mindful of the hardships we’ve endured

Cast your minds back, if you will, to two years ago. There was a flu-like illness moving through China and it was starting to spread — the novel (or new) coronavirus.



Scientists warned it had the potential to cause chaos, leaving severe illness and death in its wake. But little did we know just how much chaos, illness and death we would see...