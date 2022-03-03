MAKHUDU SEFARA | If Bush lied and people died, why trust the West with the truth?

Yes, RT may be a propaganda machine, but we cannot afford to be stuck with a one-sided narrative

In a war situation, they say, the first casualty is the truth. Yet, the truth is a casualty even when there is no war. Unless, of course, we agree that life as we experience it is an unending war of a special kind.



As Russia needlessly demolishes Ukraine, whose truth must we believe? Whose news reports are more believable or, in truth, closer to reality than others? Or should we look to Evelyn Beatrice Hall’s famous quote, often misattributed to Voltaire, for guidance? “I don’t agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” ..