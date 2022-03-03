PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media fantasy

The Russian propaganda TV channel studiously avoids the words attack, invasion or war, but no one is fooled by this

In RT’s view of the world, what you are seeing in front of your eyes is not reality. It’s a Western conspiracy, and it’s being observed without the benefit of a knowledge of “history’’. Perhaps Russian President Vladimir Putin has been watching too much of his personal propaganda TV channel, RT, which might explain his blundering into a war in Ukraine that has united the free world against him. How else does one explain the scale of his miscalculation, his epic error?



But even with his apologists pleading with the world to exonerate Putin, cast as a hapless victim compelled by a history over which he had no say, they’d be doing themselves a favour by focusing instead on the more recent history of the region before they milk the distant decades in search of an excuse for Putin’s immoral war. History that’s five years old has as much and perhaps more force than history with a century of vintage. Or does only old history count?..