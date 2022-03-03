PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media fantasy
The Russian propaganda TV channel studiously avoids the words attack, invasion or war, but no one is fooled by this
03 March 2022 - 20:41
Perhaps Russian President Vladimir Putin has been watching too much of his personal propaganda TV channel, RT, which might explain his blundering into a war in Ukraine that has united the free world against him.
How else does one explain the scale of his miscalculation, his epic error?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.