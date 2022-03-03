PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media fantasy

The Russian propaganda TV channel studiously avoids the words attack, invasion or war, but no one is fooled by this

Perhaps Russian President Vladimir Putin has been watching too much of his personal propaganda TV channel, RT, which might explain his blundering into a war in Ukraine that has united the free world against him.



How else does one explain the scale of his miscalculation, his epic error?..