TOM EATON | And again the ANC sells out democracy for a blowjob in a jalopy with no brakes

The party betrays its founding principles time and again, but it barely registers any more. We just shrug and move on

It’s been a rough week for SA’s diplomats. Not as rough as it’s been for Ukrainians, of course. But still, betraying democracy definitely leaves some nasty marks, at least in your underpants, if not your conscience.



On Wednesday, when the ANC decided that abstention is the better part of valour and refused to condemn Russian aggression, many South Africans would have sighed and shrugged, filing the news away in that vast warehouse where we keep a dim and vague record of the moral failings of this tatty little regime we call a government...