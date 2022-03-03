Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | And again the ANC sells out democracy for a blowjob in a jalopy with no brakes

The party betrays its founding principles time and again, but it barely registers any more. We just shrug and move on

Tom Eaton Columnist
03 March 2022 - 20:39

It’s been a rough week for SA’s diplomats. Not as rough as it’s been for Ukrainians, of course. But still, betraying democracy definitely leaves some nasty marks, at least in your underpants, if not your conscience.

On Wednesday, when the ANC decided that abstention is the better part of valour and refused to condemn Russian aggression, many South Africans would have sighed and shrugged, filing the news away in that vast warehouse where we keep a dim and vague record of the moral failings of this tatty little regime we call a government...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | SA, where it’s fine to call out a foe’s aggression, but defend that ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Remember, Thabo, you created this monster, or has ‘intellect’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The ANC may be barking mad, but at least its finance minister isn’t Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | As things return to normal, let’s not unmask a backslide Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | And again the ANC sells out democracy for a blowjob in a jalopy ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Set those freezing Berserkers on fire before they run amok Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | If Bush lied and people died, why trust the West with the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...