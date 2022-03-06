EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Should I care about Ukraine? Don’t take a cue from white supremacy

Anyone who doesn’t empathise with Ukrainians is no different to an apartheid-era cop laughing at black pain

Whether we like it or not there is a hierarchy of suffering in the world. Some suffering gets more attention. Some bodies get more sympathy. Some of us do not even qualify for the Olympics of suffering because we are seen as incapable of undergoing it. You can only be at the suffering Olympics if the gatekeepers recognise you as fully human...