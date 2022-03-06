JUSTICE MALALA | Stop cheerleading for Russia, SA. It won’t return the compliment
In its responses to the Ukraine war, Africa has yet again shown that it has no vision of its own needs
06 March 2022 - 17:57
What does Africa want? Over the past two weeks, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unfolded, we have seen a confused, inconsistent, uncoordinated and hapless Africa stagger from being a cheerleader for one superpower or the other, while failing to ask and answer the most crucial question: what do Africans and humanity in general have to gain from this?..
