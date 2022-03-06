WENDY KNOWLER | Gaslighting is a game banks play to keep you in the dark

Calling banks to query something can easily have you doubting yourself, as Andrew Perkin found out

When I read Andrew Perkin’s account of his bizarre experience with Absa, the word which leapt off the screen at me was “gaslighting”. Making a client question their own perceptions by presenting a false narrative isn’t really what corporates should be aiming to do. But it happens. And it certainly happened to Perkin, for almost three years...