PODCAST | SA’s foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies
Mike Siluma and guests discuss the country’s response to Russia’s invasion, its foreign policy and standing on the global stage
SA’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has divided public opinion. Some feel our response was too tepid, while others support Pretoria’s call for a negotiated solution. In this week’s episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we explore the government’s rationale and the options available to it.
Host Mike Siluma is joined by University of Pretoria’s Prof Daniel Bradlow, co-editor of the book Values, Interests and Power: SA foreign policy in uncertain times, and Caiphus Kgosana, the Sunday Times opinions editor. The three sit down to discuss SA’s standing on the international stage, what indecisive foreign policy does to that standing and where SA should position itself.
