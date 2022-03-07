Opinion & Analysis

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | SA’s foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies

Mike Siluma and guests discuss the country’s response to Russia’s invasion, its foreign policy and standing on the global stage

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
07 March 2022 - 18:51
SA abstained from the UN vote to reprimand Russia over the Ukraine invasion. Here, Russian President Vladimir Putin and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa sit together. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

SA’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has divided public opinion. Some feel our response was too tepid, while others support Pretoria’s call for a negotiated solution. In this week’s episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we explore the government’s rationale and the options available to it.

Join the reverting discussion: 

Host Mike Siluma is joined by University of Pretoria’s Prof Daniel Bradlow, co-editor of the book Values, Interests and Power: SA foreign policy in uncertain times, and Caiphus Kgosana, the Sunday Times opinions editor. The three sit down to discuss SA’s standing on the international stage, what indecisive foreign policy does to that standing and where SA should position itself.

Ramaphosa defends SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained SA's decision to abstain from voting on last week’s UN resolution on the ongoing conflict between Russia and ...
Politics
11 hours ago

LISTEN | Zuma weighs in on Russia and Ukraine conflict, says 'man of peace' Putin's response justified

Zuma claims Putin has for years been consistent in his stance against the eastern expansion of Nato into Ukraine, and therefore rightly felt provoked ...
Politics
12 hours ago
