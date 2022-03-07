PODCAST | SA’s foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies

Host Mike Siluma is joined by University of Pretoria’s Prof Daniel Bradlow, co-editor of the book Values, Interests and Power: SA foreign policy in uncertain times, and Caiphus Kgosana, the Sunday Times opinions editor. The three sit down to discuss SA’s standing on the international stage, what indecisive foreign policy does to that standing and where SA should position itself.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm